SINGAPORE ECONOMY

Singapore's trade crosses S$1 trillion for first time in 4 years

But growth in trade and export eases in 2018 and is expected to slow further in 2019
Sat, Feb 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckming@sph.com.sg@PeckmingBT

Singapore's total trade was S$967 billion in 2017 and S$870 billion in 2016. Both oil and non-oil trade contributed to total merchandise trade growth in 2018.
And both the trade and the non-oil domestic export (NODX) growth are tipped to ease further to zero to 2 per cent in 2019, according to Enterprise Singapore.

Total trade jumped 9.2 per cent from a year ago to S$1.1 trillion, after an 11.1 per cent increase in 2017,

