You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Singdollar to hit 1.40 to USD later this year as economy slows: DBS

Tue, May 21, 2019 - 3:55 PM
lisen@sph.com.sg@SiowLiSenBT

THE Singapore dollar is on track to fall further to 1.40 per US dollar as the economy slows, said Philip Wee, DBS Bank FX strategist.

The SGD was quoted at 1.3772 against the USD at 14.27pm, according to Bloomberg.

DBS has forecast the USD/SGD to hit 1.40 by 3Q19, said Mr Wee on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry downgraded Singapore's 2019 growth on Tuesday morning; it narrowed its forecast range downwards to 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from an earlier 1.5 to 3.5 per cent. This comes as the economy saw growth of 1.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 - the lowest growth rate in almost 10 years.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Wee's conviction of a bigger fall in the local unit has been tested the past five months as he had forecast the Singdollar depreciating against the USD to 1.40 this year since January. But the SGD "has only fallen 1.1 per cent year to date versus USD, as of this morning," he said.

We have held this (1.40 target) since the start of the year; it "wasn’t easy especially after the Fed paused with a dovish tilt," said Mr Wee. In December 2018 the US Federal Reserve had signalled two interest rate hikes for 2019 but by March it said there would be no hikes this year.

In line with Singapore’s weaker growth performance and outlook for 2019, DBS sees the SGD nominal effective exchange rate (NEER)retreating from the ceiling towards the centre of its policy band.

According to DBS' model, the USD/SGD policy band is estimated as follows: Top  1.4220, Mid  1.3940 and Floor 1.3670.

But United Overseas Bank market strategist Quek Ser Leang thinks SGD weakness is almost done.

 "We expect the USD/SGD to move above 1.38 within the next four weeks. Heading into H2 2019, USD/SGD is expected to head towards the 2018 peak of 1.3875," said Mr Quek.

Editor's Choice

lwx_cbd_210519_6.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX firms report insipid Q1 earnings; nearly one in three posts losses

BT_20190521_LMXLIPPO_3786751.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

New Lippo Karawaci CEO to improve management, governance

lwx_YuuZoo_210519_7.jpg
May 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-YuuZoo staff file claims for unpaid salaries

Most Read

1 Jasper deepens net losses in FY19 due to delay in China infrastructure projects
2 Ex-GIC, Stanford guys find sweet spot in Asian private equity
3 Firms adapting to trade wars, but there's more pain ahead
4 Morrison rushes to buoy economy after shock election win
5 Digital is the key to success in ASEAN banking
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_singapore_210519_47.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MTI downgrades Singapore’s 2019 economic growth forecast to 1.5-2.5 per cent on weak outlook

MoneyHacksEp43 (2).jpg
May 20, 2019
Investing & Wealth

PODCAST: Saving for key life goals in your early 20s (Money Hacks, Ep 43)

lwx_sg export_210519_48.jpg
May 21, 2019
Government & Economy

2019 growth forecast for Singapore non-oil exports cut to -2 to 0%; fell 6.4% in Q1

lwx_singapore skyline_210519_112.jpg
May 21, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore commercial property investment jumps 72% to US$1.9b in Q1; bucks regional downtrend: RCA

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening