SingPass authentication required in order to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: STB

SINGAPOREANS who wish to use the S$100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers will have to authenticate their SingPass, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) at a briefing on Monday where it announced details of the online redemption process for the vouchers.

The vouchers are available to all Singaporeans aged 18 and above. In addition, they are entitled to purchase up to six subsidised child or youth tickets for attractions or tours if they have family members under the age of 18.

The SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be redeemed online through five authorised booking partners - Changi Travel Services (also known as Changi Recommends), GlobalTix Klook & UOB Travel Planners (as consortium members), Traveloka, and Trip.com.

For those who need help with digital transactions, 69 physical counters will be set up islandwide to provide assistance. These locations will be staffed by the authorised booking partners, and will mostly be located within community clubs or within a five-minute walk from community clubs. Booking counters will also be available at selected malls and SingPost locations.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said: "The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers aim to support Singapore's tourism sector by stimulating domestic consumption of hotels, attractions and tours.

"There is no need to rush to use the vouchers, as STB will continue to work with tourism businesses to roll out more deals throughout the scheme period."

Mr Tan noted that this is the first national digital-only voucher scheme rolled out by the government. The process was guided by three principles - the vouchers should be easy to use, safe, as well as inclusive and accessible.

The initiative is part of the government's efforts to revive local tourism and complements the S$45 million SingapoRediscovers marketing campaign, which was launched in July. About S$320 million worth of vouchers will be given out in total.

STB added that the vouchers are for personal use only and are non-transferable. To minimise the risk of fraud or voucher scams, redemption of the vouchers - whether online or physically - will require secure authentication using SingPass.

The redemption period will be from Dec 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. All eligible Singapore citizens will receive a letter by Dec 1, with information about the redemption process.