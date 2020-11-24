SingPass required to redeem SingapoRediscovers vouchers, says STB

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
STACKING of the S$100 SingapoRediscovers Vouchers will not be permitted, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said at a briefing on Monday, adding that Singaporeans will have to use their SingPass to redeem the vouchers.
Both the decision to not allow two individuals to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes