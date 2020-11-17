You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Six new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 3:44 PM

AK_sgcov_1711.jpg
There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,130.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

[SINGAPORE] There were six new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,130.

The new cases were all imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new community cases...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

Fugitive businessman Jho Low says 1MDB millions taken by him were 'loans'

Saudi wealth fund is making another splash but this time at home

Indonesia sovereign wealth fund aims to raise US$15b by offering multiple funds

Advisory on employees' mental well-being launched in Singapore

China should set growth target of around 5% for 2021-2025: think tank economist

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 03:29 PM
Government & Economy

S Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

[SEOUL] South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing...

Nov 17, 2020 03:25 PM
Companies & Markets

About 5,700 of firm's workers affected by EMCO in Malaysia: Top Glove

ABOUT 5,700 of Top Glove's workers in Meru, Klang will be affected by the implementation of the enhanced movement...

Nov 17, 2020 03:17 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks reverse early gains on stricter virus curbs, profit-taking

[SEOUL] South Korean shares closed lower on Tuesday, reversing earlier gains as the country tightened coronavirus-...

Nov 17, 2020 03:09 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV posts quarterly profit, expects palm prices to remain strong

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's FGV Holdings (FGV), the world's largest crude palm oil producer, on Tuesday posted a third...

Nov 17, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

New cruise ships are ready to sail with nowhere to go

[OHIO] Normally when a new ship wraps construction at a shipyard, it's cause for a party, with executives in sharp...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for