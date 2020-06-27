You are here

GE2020

Sixth batch of new PAP candidates aims to help youth and workers flourish

They want Singaporeans to land good jobs, youth to reach their potential, and the aged to be served and have a place in society
Sat, Jun 27, 2020 - 5:50 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

BT_20200627_JAPAP27C_4157693.jpg
The sixth group of new faces the PAP introduced on Friday are Gan Siow Huang (above), Rachel Ong Sin Yen, Sharael Taha and Alex Yeo Sheng Chye.
PHOTO: PEOPLE'S ACTION PARTY

Singapore

HELPING youths flourish and preparing workers for the future economy were among the concerns of four People's Action Party (PAP) candidates introduced on Friday by party vice-chairman Masagos Zulkifli.

The sixth group of new faces to be unveiled since Wednesday includes...

