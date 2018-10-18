You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Skilled workforce key in shaping future of manufacturing in Singapore

Thu, Oct 18, 2018 - 5:50 AM
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

BT_20181018_VIKOH_3592579.jpg
Dr Koh: "A successful Industry 4.0 in Singapore is only possible with 'Worker 4.0'."

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S approach towards Industry 4.0 is "not simply about technology", said Senior Minister for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon on Wednesday.

At the heart of its manufacturing strategy is how the city-state can better organise itself, and how the workforce and

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Oct 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Bulls are not dead yet, but trading calls turning defensive

Oct 18, 2018
Real Estate

Bigger average unit size expected to temper condo prices

Oct 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Temasek's 2.7% bond expected to attract retail investors

Most Read

1 Congestion issues at Jewel Changi Airport should be looked into
2 Temasek launches first bond for retail investors - at 2.7% fixed rate
3 Temasek to debut tranche for retail investors with planned offer of 5-year bonds for up to S$400m
4 Temasek launches first 5-year bond for retail investors with fixed rate of 2.7%
5 World's first tech-enabled grocery, dining concept 'habitat by honestbee' makes debut
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nz-export-131018.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's September non-oil exports come in below expectations, but up from August

doc72d1h33oa8h7eywn3g8_doc6ue8k92klgoxignz4os.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Oct 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MICE visitors make up 15% of arrivals in Singapore, 22% of spending in H1 2018

doc72d1lfw66w92cjj35bt_doc6z8g28cg7ubnaycflnp.jpg
Oct 17, 2018
Real Estate

New guidelines on maximum allowable units in private flats and condos outside Central district

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening