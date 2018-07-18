Skills framework for food manufacturing industry launched

WORKERS in the food manufacturing industry and those interested to join will get more help to identify the skills and competencies they need to find jobs, stay relevant or advance, along with information on career pathways and training opportunities.

Launched on Wednesday by Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, the skills framework for the industry was jointly developed by SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG), Workforce Singapore (WSG) and Enterprise Singapore, together with employers, industry associations, training providers, and unions.

It is part of a national initiative covering all of Singapore's key sectors.

"This framework aims to build and maintain a strong talent pool, by identifying job roles, career pathways and emerging skills required for the sector," said Mr Chan, speaking at the opening of food manufacturer K H Roberts' new integrated manufacturing facility.

The framework will support the manpower needs of the food manufacturing industry, as envisaged in the industry transformation map for the sector, by providing key statistics, trends and workforce profiles, avenues toward career growth and information on training programmes. It covers a total of 71 existing and emerging technical skills and competencies and 18 generic skills and competencies.

The Food, Drinks and Allied Workers Union and the Singapore Institute for Food Science and Technology are also collaborating to introduce masterclasses to familiarise professionals with the emerging skills identified by the framework, said Mr Chan.