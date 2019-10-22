SkillsFuture partners Bosch Rexroth for SME training centre; starts engineer bootcamp

SKILLSFUTURE Singapore on Tuesday announced two moves to support the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals in the advanced manufacturing sector.

It has partnered German engineering firm Bosch Rexroth to open a training centre for SMEs, and launched a rapid upskilling programme – or bootcamp – for engineers.

The Bosch Rexroth Regional Centre will be set up by the fourth quarter of 2020. Supported by SkillsFuture, Singapore Polytechnic and JTC, it will anchor the technology, skills and talent needs of advanced manufacturing companies in the Jurong Innovation District and beyond.

SMEs can tap Bosch Rexroth’s network and expertise to drive proof-of-concept projects, and this is meant to encourage enterprise adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, SkillsFuture announced at the Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP) 2019 event.

SMEs can also co-develop training content with Singapore Poly in cutting-edge technologies, and the centre will provide mentorship and skills training to the companies as part of proof-of-concept projects.

Singapore Poly lecturers will also gain expertise at the centre, before extending the training to companies. In addition, a pipeline of Industry 4.0 specialists will be trained and certified by the Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce at the centre.

To mark the start of the training partnership, SkillsFuture, Bosch Rexroth, Singapore Poly and JTC will sign a memorandum of understanding on Oct 24 with 11 early adopter companies. These firms include CKE Manufacturing, Fong Lee Metal Industries, Hai Sia Seafood and NTT Data Singapore.

As for the new upskilling programme, the SkillsFuture Work-Learn Bootcamp for Engineer 4.0 is open to fresh graduates and mid-career individuals.

The eight-week programme delivered by Singapore Poly and Temasek Polytechnic integrates real-life industry scenarios into hands-on projects. It will include role-play, case-study discussions and simulations.

The curriculum incorporates feedback and inputs from experts and employers from nine companies, which include ASM Assembly Systems, Jabil and Makino Asia.

The first run of the bootcamp was conducted by Singapore Poly on Oct 21. The second run will be run by Temasek Poly in the first quarter of 2020.

It is expected to train and place up to 200 engineering talent over the next two years.

Participants will be trained in areas of industry demand – such as lean manufacturing, industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and agile project management. They will also learn behavioural skills such as adaptability, teamwork and cross-functional communication.

Upon completing the bootcamp, participants may be placed into engineering jobs such as Industry 4.0 research and development, digital transformation engineer and performance improvement engineer.

The SkillsFuture Work-Learn Bootcamp for Engineer 4.0 is open to Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above, with an engineering diploma or degree, and who are willing to take a full-time job upon completion of the programme.