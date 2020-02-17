You are here

Slump in global goods trade to deepen with coronavirus, WTO says

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 9:07 PM

[LONDON] Global trade in goods will likely stay weak in coming months as disruptions from coronavirus in China staunch the movement of international commerce already slowed by tariffs and uncertainty, according to the World Trade Organisation.

The Geneva-based body's latest forward-looking Goods Trade Barometer stood at 95.5, compared with a level of 96.6 in November. Readings of 100 indicate growth over the next quarter in line with medium-term trends, while those higher or lower than 100 point to growth above or below the recent trend.

"The slow start could be be dampened further by global health threats and other recent developments in the first few months of the year, which are not yet accounted for in the barometer's best-available historical data," the WTO said in the report.

The volume of world merchandise trade was down 0.2 per cent in the third quarter last year compared with a year earlier, according to the organisation.

"The latest barometer reading provides no indication of a sustained recovery," it said. "Indeed, year-on-year trade growth may fall again in the first quarter of 2020, though official statistics to confirm this will only become available in June."

BLOOMBERG

Government & Economy

