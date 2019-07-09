You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Small countries have role to play in defusing US-China conflict: ESM Goh

Tue, Jul 09, 2019 - 3:36 PM

colin-esm-9.jpg
With the United States and China engaged in a strategic rivalry that threatens to change the global geopolitical climate, all countries need to speak up to secure a peaceful and prosperous world and future, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong told a forum of world leaders here on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BEIJING] With the United States and China engaged in a strategic rivalry that threatens to change the global geopolitical climate, all countries need to speak up to secure a peaceful and prosperous world and future, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong told a forum of world leaders here on Tuesday.

While Chinese President Xi Jinping's and US President Donald Trump's meeting at the G-20 summit in Osaka last month signalled that talks must continue more productively, the deficit in trust on both sides will take time to rebuild, Mr Goh said in a speech at the annual World Peace Forum organised by Tsinghua University.

In the meantime, the world is "at risk of being shackled by history, blinded by suspicions, misled by misconceptions and destroyed by zero-sum superpower rivalry", Mr Goh said.

As the world's two largest economies face off, smaller countries may watch passively from the sidelines and see how the situation unfolds before deciding their next moves.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But that is not ideal, he added, as smaller countries can and should play a positive role in shaping the international order. By engaging the global powers, they can understand their geopolitical ambitions, temperament, power and reliability as friends.

"Based on this understanding, they can convey their concerns, as well as collectively spell out the shared world and future they want - a safe, secure, peaceful environment where all countries, big and small, can compete and cooperate on a consensus-driven, rules-based, multilateral system," he said.

Small countries which feel their voices are too faint on the global stage can look at Asean's experience, in which a diverse group of nations of different sizes, ethnic groups, religions, languages and political systems have gradually built trust through regular meetings and consensus-building, said Mr Goh.

Over the years, this foundation has been expanded into an Asean-centric regional architecture that has supported the region's peace and stability.

 

"When enough countries stand together, their voices can be as loud, if not louder, than the trumpet of elephants," said Mr Goh.

Such a voice of moderation does not have to be a new bloc or grouping, but simply the voice of concerned countries, leaders, institutions, the media, business and people who speak for rationality and stability, and who want to avert a catastrophic clash between the US and China, he added.

"Only by speaking in unison, will the global powers take heed of us," he said.

At the plenary session on regional security, Mr Goh also urged the US and China to work together to update global rules that have been the bedrock of global peace and prosperity for the last 70 years.

A rapidly rising China also needs to dispel anxieties over its long-term intentions and behaviour as a global power, he added, such as by taking on additional responsibilities and working to strengthen the international system that has benefited it for decades.

"Trust is the glue that binds us together in a shared future - if the US and China can restore mutual trust, supported by the voice of moderation, the world will benefit immensely from a stable global system for mutual peace and prosperity," he said.

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Indonesia to send 210 tonnes of garbage back to Australia

US, China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart

Hong Kong protest group vows new rallies, rejects city leader's comments on 'dead' bill

Japan rebuffs Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs

West Africa wealth inequalities reaching extreme levels: report

Hong Kong leader says extradition bill is 'dead' after mass protests

Editor's Choice

BT_20190709_VICCS9JX1H_3829724.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Way forward is to grow external wing to beat constraints: Chan Chun Sing

BT_20190709_JLOAK_3829631.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Banking & Finance

OakNorth to sell loan underwriting tech to Asian incumbents

Prime US REIT.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Prime US Reit is listing now because 'conditions have stabilised'

Most Read

1 Deutsche layoffs: impact in Singapore seen as muted
2 Oxley asks UE to explain share sale
3 UNESCO adds Frank Lloyd Wright’s architecture to World Heritage list
4 Deutsche Bank posts Q2 loss, launches 7.4b euro overhaul
5 Sembcorp Marine lodges report with CAD following Brazil probe

Must Read

Temasek.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek posts 1.49% one-year return; divestments outpace investments

LYH_8052.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices down 0.4% in June, break 4-month uptrend: SRX flash data

Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Camsing Healthcare's chairman in Chinese police custody

Techpoint.jpg
Jul 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand gets S$300m in sustainability-linked loans, Sembcorp to install solar panels on properties

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening