SMEs feeling bite of trade battles but retail and F&B buck trend

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGAPORE SMEs will look to expand in 2019, but show greater caution than six months ago as trade tensions continue to simmer, the latest SBF-DP SME Index showed on Monday.
A joint initiative of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and DP Information Group (DP Info),
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg