SMEs get over S$500 million funding boost to go digital - starting with F&B and retail

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE Fortitude Budget's measures to support digital transformation may be able to give small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) that final push to digitalise, but experts say proper change management will be needed to ensure the firms can stay the course on digitalisation.
...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes