You are here

Home > Government & Economy

SMEs, low-wage workers among concerns of 2nd batch of new PAP candidates

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 12:08 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

nz_pap_2406201.jpg
SMEs, sustainability, low-wage workers, and the elderly are among the concerns of the second batch of new PAP candidates unveiled. Clockwise from top left, Yip Hon Weng, Hany Soh Hui Bin, Mohd Fahmi Aliman and Don Wee Boon Hong.
PHOTOS: PAP

SMALL and medium enterprises (SMEs), sustainability, low-wage workers, and the elderly are among the concerns of the second batch of new People's Action Party (PAP) candidates unveiled on Wednesday.

These new candidates personify the spirit of lifelong learning, showing that where they...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Japan's success in curbing Covid-19 cases now hampers search for cures

PAP introduces first slate of four new candidates for General Election

Singapore Standards Council to set benchmarks in emerging areas for post-Covid economy

Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds rates at all-time low

Trump administration sees no loophole in new Huawei curb

US adds 792 more deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 12:05 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard clients get cold feet after 1.9b euros goes missing

[BERLIN] Singapore ride hailing company Grab Holdings is among the businesses distancing themselves from Wirecard,...

Jun 24, 2020 11:55 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's success in curbing Covid-19 cases now hampers search for cures

[TOKYO] As nations race to develop treatments and vaccines for Covid-19, Japan has become a victim of its own...

Jun 24, 2020 11:43 AM
Banking & Finance

KKR raises US$10b for its biggest Asia buyout fund

[HONG KONG] KKR & Co has raised more than US$10 billion for its third Asia fund, on track to amassing the...

Jun 24, 2020 11:28 AM
Stocks

Asia: Stocks touch 4-month top on dogged optimism

[SYDNEY] Asian shares crept to a four-month high on Wednesday as investors remained stubbornly upbeat on the outlook...

Jun 24, 2020 11:22 AM
Transport

Virgin Australia bondholders lodge rival proposal to US firms

[SYDNEY] Virgin Australia Holdings bondholders lodged a last-ditch recapitalisation proposal for the struggling...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.