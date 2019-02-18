You are here
SMEs must plug into digital economy to spur Singapore's economy: Iswaran
Government's digital readiness programme is targeted at individuals as well as businesses, adds minister
Singapore
IT is "critical" for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to plug into the digital economy as it would make a noticeable impact on Singapore's growth, Minister for Communications and Information S Iswaran said on Sunday.
Speaking about the government's ongoing
