You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Social distancing key in fight against Covid-19

Wed, May 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg@BusinessTimes

BT_20200513_LONDON_4115669.jpg
People exercising in London's Brockwell Park, after some rules about outdoor activities were relaxed this week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

London

UK BUSINESSES and unions are grappling with the government's partial relaxation of the lockdown. Since some 223,000 people have been infected and more than 32,000 have died so far, there is considerable pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Some critics are calling for...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Singapore watching tightness of USD amid higher demand

Details out next week on first sectors to re-open after circuit breaker

Job cuts may offer short-term relief but lead to longer-term pain, employers warned

China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic takes a toll on demand

US core consumer prices suffer record fall in April

China halts beef imports from 4 Australian firms as Covid-19 spat sours trade

BREAKING NEWS

May 13, 2020 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Fauci warns Senate of needless death if US reopens too fast

[WASHINGTON] Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease official, warned against reopening the economy too...

May 12, 2020 11:51 PM
Life & Culture

Bryan Adams faces backlash over 'racist' Covid-19 post

[OTTAWA] Canadian rocker Bryan Adams faced a backlash and accusations of anti-Chinese racism Tuesday over his online...

May 12, 2020 11:11 PM
Companies & Markets

EC World Reit sees lower Q1 DPU due to rental rebates given to tenants

THE distribution per unit (DPU) for EC World Real Estate Investment Trust (EC World Reit) fell by 22.9 per cent on...

May 12, 2020 10:49 PM
Government & Economy

Europe, Asia risk coronavirus relapse if lockdowns eased too soon, says IMF

[WASHINGTON] Asia and Europe risk a coronavirus relapse if they reopen their economies too early and before wide-...

May 12, 2020 10:21 PM
Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.