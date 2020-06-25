You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Social mobility, community issues close to hearts of 4th group of new PAP candidates

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 11:53 AM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

nz_pap_250620.jpg
Social and community issues were the focus of four candidates introduced by the People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday. Clockwise from top left, Eric Chua Swee Leong, Alvin Tan Sheng Hui, Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah and Yeo Wan Ling.
PHOTOS: PAP

SOCIAL and community issues were the focus of four candidates introduced by the People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday, in one of three sessions on its second day of unveiling new candidates.

They are driven by a "mission of service to the community", said PAP vice-chairman Masagos...

