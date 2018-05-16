You are here
PRESIDENT'S ADDRESS DEBATE
Social stratification is starting to become entrenched: Ye Kung
Singapore's success has led to new issues, but universal welfare not solution to inequality
Singapore
THOUGH Singapore's progress has created new problems and inequalities, universal welfare is not the solution, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung during the debate on the President's Address on Tuesday.
Universal welfare would not only require higher taxes but - more
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg