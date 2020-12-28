You are here

Sole community case is a cabin crew with SIA and part-time Grab driver

Singapore reported five new Covid-19 cases, comprising one in the community and four that are imported, on Dec 28, 2020.
[SINGAPORE] A Singapore Airlines cabin crew who works as a part-time private hire car driver with Grab was the one Covid-19 case in the community on Monday (Dec 28), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 48-year-old man is asymptomatic, and was detected through proactive testing arranged...

