Sole community case is a cabin crew with SIA and part-time Grab driver

[SINGAPORE] A Singapore Airlines cabin crew who works as a part-time private hire car driver with Grab was the one Covid-19 case in the community on Monday (Dec 28), said the Ministry of Health (MOH).
The 48-year-old man is asymptomatic, and was detected through proactive testing arranged...
