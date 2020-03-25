You are here

Some in Bank of Japan warned of economic slump as they eased in March

Wed, Mar 25, 2020 - 8:40 AM

Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned the country's economy may suffer a prolonged stagnation even as they ramped up stimulus in an emergency meeting last week, a summary of their views at the March 16 rate review showed.
[TOKYO] Some Bank of Japan policymakers warned the country's economy may suffer a prolonged stagnation even as they ramped up stimulus in an emergency meeting last week, a summary of their views at the March 16 rate review showed.

"As for monetary policy ahead, the BOJ can respond flexibly, including holding an emergency meeting ... depending on economic and price developments," one of the nine board members was quoted as saying in the summary released on Wednesday.

