You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Some in Bank of Japan warned of soft inflation expectations: Dec meeting minutes

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 9:00 AM

AK_boj_2401.jpg
A few Bank of Japan policymakers said households' short-term inflation expectations had declined since the sales tax hike in October, minutes of the central bank's December rate review showed on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] A few Bank of Japan policymakers said households' short-term inflation expectations had declined since the sales tax hike in October, minutes of the central bank's December rate review showed on Friday.

One of the BOJ's nine board members said the central bank might need to ramp up stimulus depending on how much damage the tax hike inflicts on private consumption, the minutes showed.

At the December meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned that risks to Japan's economic recovery remained high.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 09:26 AM
Companies & Markets

OEL obtains S$1.2m loan from controlling shareholder

OEL (Holdings) Limited on Thursday said it has entered into a loan agreement with controlling shareholder Zhang Jian...

Jan 24, 2020 09:20 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices opened lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 3.48...

Jan 24, 2020 09:19 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, Starhub, SGX, UOL, CDLHT, ARA H-Trust, Frasers Hospitality, Sabana, Koh Brothers

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Friday.

Jan 24, 2020 09:07 AM
Companies & Markets

ARA H-Trust sets up S$800m debt issuance programme

ARA US Hospitality Trust (ARA H-Trust) has established an S$800 million multicurrency stapled debt issuance...

Jan 24, 2020 09:07 AM
Government & Economy

Westpac economists now see RBA delaying rate cut to April

[SYDNEY] Analysts at Westpac Banking Corp now expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest rates in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly