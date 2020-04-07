South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to US$44.8b in March

[JOHANNESBURG] South Africa's net foreign reserves fell to US$44.77 billion (S$63.96 billion) in March from US$45.36 billion in February, Reserve Bank data showed on Tuesday.

Gross reserves also fell to US$52.458 billion from US$54.710 billion. The forward position, representing the central bank's unsettled or swap transactions, decreased to a balance of US$631 million in March after a positive balance of US$642 million previously.

