You are here

Home > Government & Economy
VIRUS OUTBREAK

South Asia's economies to be hit hard by virus outbreak: World Bank

The pandemic will also reinforce inequality in the region, risking decades of progress in the battle against poverty
Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New Delhi

SOUTH Asia is on course for its worst economic performance in 40 years, with decades of progress in the battle against poverty at risk, because of the coronavirus, the World Bank said Sunday.

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and other smaller nations, which have 1.8 billion people and some of the planet's most densely populated cities, have so far reported relatively few coronavirus cases but experts fear they could be the next hotspots.

The dire economic effects are already much in evidence, with widespread lockdowns freezing most normal activity, Western factory orders cancelled and vast numbers of poor workers suddenly jobless.

"South Asia finds itself in a perfect storm of adverse effects. Tourism has dried up, supply chains have been disrupted, demand for garments has collapsed and consumer and investor sentiments have deteriorated," said a World Bank report. It slashed its growth forecast for the region this year to 1.8-2.8 per cent from its pre-pandemic projection of 6.3 per cent, with at least half the countries falling into "deep recession".

SEE ALSO

With facilities shut, golf clubs making goodwill gestures to members

Worst hit will be the Maldives where the collapse of tourism will result in gross domestic output contracting by as much as 13 per cent, while Afghanistan could shrink by as much as 5.9 per cent and Pakistan by up to 2.2 per cent. Regional heavyweight India, where the fiscal year began on April 1, will see growth of just 1.5-2.8 per cent in its current financial year, down from an expected 4.8-5.0 per cent for the year just ended, the bank predicted.

The report also warned that the pandemic will reinforce inequality in the region, with it hitting informal workers with limited or no access to healthcare or social safety the hardest. In India for instance, the world's biggest lockdown has prompted hundreds of thousands of migrant workers to return to their home villages, many on foot.

Governments need to "ramp up action to curb the health emergency, protect their people, especially the poorest and most vulnerable, and set the stage now for fast economic recovery", the World Bank said. In the short term, this means preparing weak healthcare systems, providing safety nets and securing access to food, medical supplies and necessities for the most vulnerable, it advised.

It recommended temporary work programmes for migrant workers, debt relief for business and individuals and cutting red tape on imports and exports of essential goods.

And once the crisis is over, governments need urgently to pursue "innovative policies" and jumpstart economies. "Failure to do so can lead to long-term growth disruptions and reverse hard-won progress in reducing poverty," the bank's Hartwig Schafer said.

The World Bank is taking "broad, fast action", deploying up to US$160 billion in financial support over the next 15 months to help countries protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery. AFP

Government & Economy

S$9b injection for businesses, households in April: DPM Heng

Construction to suffer double-digit knockdown from Covid-19 pandemic

ESG, STB tell 30 businesses to stop operations

233 new cases in Singapore; McDonald's outlets among 7 new clusters

Make-or-break moment in virus fight confronts world at IMF talks

Riding out the storm

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 12:27 AM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: 233 new infections in Singapore, 7 new clusters including Black Tap at MBS

[SINGAPORE] Singapore reported 233 new coronavirus cases on Sunday (April 12) and seven new clusters, said the...

Apr 12, 2020 09:23 PM
Government & Economy

Coronavirus: S$9b to go out in April to help families, businesses, says DPM Heng Swee Keat

[SINGAPORE] About S$9 billion in support measures will be rolled out to families and businesses in April, said...

Apr 12, 2020 09:16 PM
Energy & Commodities

Oil negotiators race against clock to clinch historic deal

[RIYADH] A global deal to cut oil supply and stem a historic price rout hung in the balance on Sunday as negotiators...

Apr 12, 2020 09:00 PM
Government & Economy

World Bank forecasts worst economic slump in South Asia in 40 years

[NEW DELHI] India and other South Asian countries are likely to record their worst growth performance in four...

Apr 12, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

V-shaped or U-shaped? Some economists upbeat on virus recovery

[WASHINGTON] The coronavirus pandemic has hit like a worldwide hurricane, shutting activity in most economies...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.