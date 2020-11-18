You are here

South Australia announces six-day 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 12:59 PM

The state of South Australia announced a six-day "circuit-breaker" lockdown for its nearly two million people on Wednesday to contain a sudden coronavirus cluster in its capital city that ended a months-long streak of no infections.
Schools, restaurants and factories were told...

