You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South-east Asia feels the burn as coronavirus keeps Chinese tourists at home

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 11:10 AM

[LUANG PRABANG, Laos] Elephant parks unvisited, curios at markets unsold as tuk-tuks sit idle: South-east Asia is facing billions of dollars in losses from a collapse in Chinese tourism since the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus.

From Luang Prabang in northern Laos to Pattaya in Thailand, Hoi An in Vietnam and the Cambodian casino town of Sihanoukville, takings have plummeted as Chinese travellers find themselves subject to a host of restrictions at home and abroad.

"We haven't had any Chinese for 10 days since they closed the road from Yunnan," says Ong Tau, 47, from behind her stall of fruit shakes in the temple-studded Laotian colonial town of Luang Prabang.

"Business is down 20-30 per cent... it will get worse."

Tour guides, mall workers and restaurant staff are all feeling the burn as Chinese - the world's biggest travellers - stay at home in the middle of a global health crisis.

SEE ALSO

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

"My friend has lost four or five big tour groups... they would have paid for his low season," said Tee, a guide in Luang Prabang, giving only one name in the tightly-controlled communist country, a mass of tuk-tuks standing idle behind him.

But in one of South-east Asia's least well-resourced countries, there may be one bright side to the sudden economic pain.

"We don't know how to protect ourselves," he added. "The government doesn't tell people anything... so maybe less Chinese is a good thing for now."

LOANS AND JOB LOSSES 

The slump is being felt sharply in Thailand, where tourism authorities say arrivals from China - usually close to one million a month - have plunged by 90 per cent so far this February.

At the Chang Siam Elephant Park in Pattaya, a few hours south of Bangkok, owner Nantakorn Phatnamrob fears he will soon be pressed into debt to float a business which has lost nearly US$65,000 since the outbreak.

"People are afraid to visit," he told AFP. "If it stays like this, I will have to get a loan from the bank."

Crocodile farms and tiger sanctuaries - controversial tourist beacons where visitors can pet the animals - are also deserted, leaving owners to feed expensive star attractions.

The outbreak has also spooked western tourists at the height of peak season in what has already been a tough period for Thai tourism thanks to a strong baht.

Thailand anticipates shedding five million tourists this year, taking with them "250 billion baht (over S$11.1 billion) in revenue", according to Don Nakornthab, director of economic policy at Bank of Thailand.

"Our hopes that the economy will do better than last year are very low... it's possible it could grow below 2 percent," he added.

That will spell bad news for the untold number of Thais working in the tourism sector.

Ma Mya, 22, who sells trinkets in Pattaya, says she may soon have to return to her home in northern Thailand.

"There's no more profit - everything has gone bad."

THINGS CAN ONLY GET BETTER 

With so much riding on the seasonal influx, some Mekong countries are desperate not to deter those Chinese still travelling.

Thailand offers visa on arrival for Chinese tourists despite having one of the highest numbers of confirmed infections - 34 - outside of the mainland.

At least two of those cases were Thais who contracted the virus after driving infected Chinese passengers, raising fears that the economy was taking priority over tackling the health crisis.

For staunch Beijing ally Cambodia, where only one case of the virus has been confirmed so far despite a large Chinese presence, strongman leader Hun Sen has repeatedly played down the risk to his country.

Still, Cambodian tourism is taking a hammering.

Ticket sales at the famed Angkor temple complex in Siem Reap have fallen between 30 and 40 per cent this year, while in Sihanoukville, a southern beach resort notorious for its casinos, the tourist take has shrivelled.

"I used to make US$100 a day," said Chantha Reak, a ride-hailing driver. "Now it's US$10."

Businesses are praying for a bounce back if and when the virus is controlled.

With 10 million Chinese visitors each year, Thailand hopes the pain will ease in a few months.

Regular visitor Yen Ran, 25, from Chengdu, came to Pattaya despite the health warnings.

"I am a little concerned how other countries perceive us," she told AFP. "But when there's a cure, things will get better."

AFP

Government & Economy

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

Armed gang steals toilet rolls in panic-buying hit Hong Kong

Japanese manufacturers remain pessimistic as coronavirus fears grow

Japan ready to take steps vs coronavirus impact on tourism: economy minister

Japan's economy shrinks at fastest pace in 6 years, virus clouds outlook

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Real Estate

UK property asking prices rise again, close to new high: Rightmove

[LONDON] Asking prices for British houses put on sale have extended a rise which began after Prime Minister Boris...

Feb 17, 2020 11:00 AM
Government & Economy

Australia should ease travel ban on foreigners from China: ambassador

[SYDNEY] Australia should lift its ban on the arrival of foreign nationals from mainland China, China's ambassador...

Feb 17, 2020 10:55 AM
Real Estate

China's home price growth hits near 2-year low as coronavirus spreads

[BEIJING] New home prices in China grew at their weakest pace in nearly two years in January, as the economy slows...

Feb 17, 2020 10:47 AM
Real Estate

Pricier property markets most sensitive to rates, RBA paper says

[SYDNEY] Australian monetary policy adjustments have the greatest impact on expensive property markets, a Reserve...

Feb 17, 2020 10:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Manulife commits S$1m to enhance customers' Covid-19 protection benefits

MANULIFE Singapore has committed S$1 million via a Covid-19 support fund to provide additional protection coverage...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly