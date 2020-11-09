South-east Asian shoppers seize on new e-commerce events

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
BRANDS are expected to head into the Singles' Day e-commerce event on Nov 11 on a wave of regional consumer interest, judging from the trend in recent months.
"Double Days" sales, such as 9.9 or 10.10, have proven to be big oppotunities for South-east Asian retailers, according to data...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes