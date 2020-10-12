You are here

South Korea and Jakarta to ease Covid curbs

Mon, Oct 12, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Seoul

SOUTH Korea will relax some rules on social distancing from Monday, allowing nightspots to re-open and spectators to attend sports events, after new coronavirus cases edged lower in recent weeks, authorities said. The Indonesian capital of Jakarta also plans to kick off a two-week "...

White House seeks limited coronavirus relief bill, promises further talks on broader stimulus

Beyond crisis management, SBF focuses on helping firms go digital and abroad

Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

News on travel talks between Singapore, Australia welcomed

India infections top 7m as Trump gets back on campaign trail

Harvard Business School, LSE grads to mentor 350 students

Oct 12, 2020 05:56 AM
White House seeks limited coronavirus relief bill, promises further talks on broader stimulus

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill...

Oct 11, 2020 09:49 PM
Saudi lender NCB agrees to buy rival Samba for US$15b

[RIYADH] National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia's largest lender by assets, agreed to buy rival Samba Financial...

Oct 11, 2020 07:26 PM
Task force to study how to raise wages of low-income workers

[SINGAPORE] A new task force will be formed to study how to raise the wages of low-income workers and push...

UPDATED 8 hours 41 min ago
Oct 11, 2020 05:32 PM
Hyflux asks Utico to address concerns raised by various creditor groups

HYFLUX has asked its Middle Eastern suitor Utico to address concerns flagged by creditor groups before a virtual...

Oct 11, 2020 04:31 PM
GIC chief warns 'divisive trends' to stay for years

[SINGAPORE] One of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds said "divisive trends" in areas such as economics,...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for