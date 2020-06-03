You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea announces 35.3t won third stimulus budget to fight virus misery

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 9:10 AM

nz_korea_030648.jpg
South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a 35.3 trillion won (S$40.2 billion) supplementary budget, to raise the total stimulus to 270 trillion won for an economy facing its worst growth since the 1998 Asian financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a 35.3 trillion won (S$40.2 billion) supplementary budget, to raise the total stimulus to 270 trillion won for an economy facing its worst growth since the 1998 Asian financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Announcing South Korea's largest ever supplementary budget, and the third this year, the government has put in place support measures equivalent to about 14 per cent of gross domestic product to counter the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

The latest budget aims to direct more spending on protecting jobs, development of a vaccine for Covid-19, and to provide discount coupons to boost consumption. More loans will be made to small- to medium-sized businesses hit by slumping sales.

Finance Minister Hong Nam Ki said the government had to look past concerns about taking the debt-to-GDP level higher, which is projected to increase to 43.5 per cent of the economy from just below 40 per cent before the outbreak.

"We're facing an economic crisis now, we had no choice but to do more on the fiscal front as fiscal policies are the last bulwark (of government policies)," Mr Hong told journalists in a news briefing days prior announcing the additional budget.

SEE ALSO

US, South Korea agree of funding of Korean workers, Pentagon says

On Monday, South Korea reduced its economic growth forecast this year to 0.1 per cent from 2.4 per cent, predicting the worst performance since 1998.

In addition to the earlier increases in fiscal stimulus by the government, Bank of Korea has cut key interest rates twice since March.

The proposed supplementary budget will provide a fiscal injection of 23.9 trillion won, and cover an anticipated 11.4 trillion won shortfall in revenues due to the economic slowdown.

Exports tumbled for the third straight month in May and the outlook for the trade-reliant economy is cast in doubt due to the global pandemic and simmering tensions between the United States and China.

To fund the budget, subject to parliamentary approval, South Korea will issue an additional 23.8 trillion won in government bonds, taking total treasury bond issuance for this year to 167.8 trillion won.

The net increase in treasury bond issuance will be 108.5 trillion won, more than double of the amount last year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

US, South Korea agree of funding of Korean workers, Pentagon says

Japan's service sector activity shrinks for 4th month in May: PMI

Former President Bush, contrasting Trump approach, says protesters should be heard

UK PM prepared to change immigration rules if China imposes national security law on Hong Kong

France savours return of cafes and restaurants

Most Americans sympathise with protests, disapprove of Trump's response: Reuters/Ipsos

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 3, 2020 09:18 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: SIA, ST Engineering, SIA Engineering, China Everbright, Valuetronics

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday:

Jun 3, 2020 09:08 AM
Companies & Markets

China Everbright Water proposes 1.2b yuan first tranche notes issue

MAINBOARD-LISTED China Everbright Water plans to issue a first tranche of 1.2 billion yuan (S$236.5 million) notes...

Jun 3, 2020 08:43 AM
Government & Economy

US, South Korea agree of funding of Korean workers, Pentagon says

[WASHINGTON] The Pentagon on Tuesday said that it had come to an agreement with South Korea on a proposal for Seoul...

Jun 3, 2020 08:43 AM
Companies & Markets

Valuetronics FY2020 net profit falls 10.3% to HK$178.9m on lower revenue

VALUETRONICS Holdings posted a 10.3 per cent drop in net profit to HK$178.9 million (S$32.3 million) for its full...

Jun 3, 2020 08:40 AM
Technology

Google faces US$5b lawsuit in US for tracking 'private' internet use

[BENGALURU] Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.