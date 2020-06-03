South Korea approves emergency use of Gilead's anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] South Korea on Wednesday said it has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to treat Covid-19 after a government panel last week cited positive results for the anti-viral drug in other countries.
Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is...
