South Korea approves emergency use of Gilead's anti-viral drug to treat Covid-19

Wed, Jun 03, 2020 - 12:39 PM

AB_gilead_030620.jpg
South Korea on Wednesday said it has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences' remdesivir to treat Covid-19 after a government panel last week cited positive results for the anti-viral drug in other countries.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Remdesivir, which is administered intravenously in hospital, is...

