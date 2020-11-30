You are here

VIRUS OUTBREAK

South Korea bans year-end parties, some music lessons, as virus spikes again

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Social distancing rules will be tightened from Tuesday. Authorities reported 450 new infections on Sunday after more than 500 cases were recorded for three days in a row.
Seoul

SOUTH Korean authorities announced a ban on year-end parties and some music lessons on Sunday and said that public saunas and some cafes must also close after coronavirus infections surged at their fastest pace since the early days of the pandemic.

South Korea has been one of...

