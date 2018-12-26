You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea central bank sets open-ended inflation target of 2.0%

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 10:19 AM

file71p12xqtmph4m5duasp.jpg
South Korea's central bank on Wednesday set an open-ended annual inflation target of 2.0 per cent, effective from 2019, unchanged from the target that expires at year-end.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[SEOUL] South Korea's central bank on Wednesday set an open-ended annual inflation target of 2.0 per cent, effective from 2019, unchanged from the target that expires at year-end.

But the Bank of Korea removed the three-year time limit that applied to the current 2.0 per cent target, saying volatility in consumer prices has reduced compared to the prior years.

The BOK will now review the inflation target every two years.

In a separate statement, the central bank said it would maintain the current accommodative monetary policy stance in 2019, but did not elaborate on the near-term direction of rates.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

Must Read

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

Dec 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

TRUMP_TWITTER.JPG
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump downbeat on Federal Reserve as markets nosedive

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening