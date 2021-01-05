You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea coronavirus death toll passes 1,000, gyms protest distancing rules

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 3:01 PM

AK_krcov_0501.jpg
The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Korea passed 1,000 on Tuesday, while an increasing number of gym owners said they would reopen in protest against strict social distancing rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] The number of deaths linked to the coronavirus in South Korea passed 1,000 on Tuesday, while an increasing number of gym owners said they would reopen in protest against strict social distancing rules.

After using aggressive testing and tracing to blunt several earlier waves of...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Thai central bank relaxes forex rules for non-resident companies

Australia flags caps to renewable energy connections in overhaul of power grid

Vietnam says to buy AstraZeneca vaccine, in talks with other producers

Singapore retail sales decline eases to 1.9% in Nov, boosted by mega sales like Singles' Day

Upcoming decision on Japan virus measures derided as 'too little, too late'

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 03:10 PM
Banking & Finance

Ackman's Pershing Square reports second-straight record year

[NEW YORK] Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management reported its second-consecutive record performance in...

Jan 5, 2021 03:08 PM
Energy & Commodities

Thai rice exports to stay low in 2021 on global shipping container crunch

[BANGKOK] Thailand's rice exports are headed for another gloomy year after sinking to the lowest volume in two...

Jan 5, 2021 02:48 PM
Garage

Mitsubishi partners with startup to sell lab-grown beef in Japan

[TEL AVIV] Mitsubishi Corp agreed to partner with Israel's Aleph Farms Ltd. to lay the groundwork for bringing lab-...

Jan 5, 2021 02:47 PM
Transport

UK freight shipping costs quadruple after Brexit and Covid-19

[LONDON] The cost of moving freight from France to the UK surged to more than four times the usual level last week...

Jan 5, 2021 02:20 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower on Wall Street loss, virus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed down on Tuesday following Wall Street falls on continued jitters over the global spread...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

Pandemic rains on Spain's glittering Epiphany parades

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for