You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea cuts 2020 growth target

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191220_KOREA_3982729.jpg
Seoul's growth target for next year is higher than market expectations and just above the central bank's 2.3 per cent forecast, also downgraded recently.
PHOTO: AFP

Sejong, South Korea

SOUTH Korea cut on Thursday its estimate for 2020 economic growth first set in early July, and pledged to make the most of an easing in external risks while spurring domestic consumer and corporate spending.

The finance ministry said in its biannual policy statement that it aims to lift economic growth to 2.4 per cent next year from an estimated 2 per cent rise this year. In July, it had forecast 2.6 per cent growth for 2020.

This year's growth would be the worst in a decade and falls far short of the ministry's goal of at least 2.4 per cent, which it has blamed on a plunge in global prices of computer chips and fallout from the US-China trade war.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Whereas we had to focus on defending the downward pressure in the second half (of this year), the priority next year will be lifting the recovery momentum," Lee Eog-won, head of the ministry's economic policy bureau, said in embargoed remarks at a media briefing.

SEE ALSO

Taiwan keeps policy rate steady, raises growth forecast

He noted that global research agencies had forecast that prices of computer memory chips, the country's top export item, would pick up next year and pointed to early signs of easing in trade tensions between the United States and China.

The government's growth target for next year is higher than market expectations and just above the central bank's 2.3 per cent forecast, which was also downgraded recently.

The government has won parliamentary approval to boost fiscal spending by 9.1 per cent next year to take the fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of annual gross domestic product, the biggest in a decade, from this year's estimated 1.9 per cent.

The finance ministry said in the policy statement it would allocate a record 62 per cent of the total budgeted spending to the first half of 2020 to boost Asia's fourth-largest economy as much as possible in its early stage of recovery.

It also plans to set up a 4.5 trillion won (S$5.2 billion) financing programme intended to support private sector-led facilities investment at home, whose slump was one of the key constraints on growth this year. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Wall Street highs due for a reality check

BOE keeps powder dry as Brexit moves into next stages

Rogue player abused early access to BOE press conference info

Below 1% mortgage rates give Europe jitters over housing bubble scenario

US House impeachment vote sets stage for Senate trial

Tariffs, trade tensions worry Fortune 500 companies, says US Chamber of Commerce

BREAKING

Dec 19, 2019 11:08 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St edges higher after jobless data; market shrugs off impeachment

US stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday as data showed a dip in weekly jobless claims, while investors looked...

Dec 19, 2019 10:26 PM
Government & Economy

Xi praises Macau for 'patriotism' and political calm

[HONG KONG] Chinese President Xi Jinping lavished praise on Macau Thursday for instilling patriotism and rejecting...

Dec 19, 2019 10:08 PM
Companies & Markets

Metal Component can sell dormant Chinese unit without shareholder vote

PLANS by Catalist-listed metal stamping company Metal Component Engineering (MCE) to sell a dormant Chinese...

Dec 19, 2019 10:05 PM
Government & Economy

EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for six months

[BRUSSELS] European Union nations formally extended economic sanctions against Russia on Thursday by six months...

Dec 19, 2019 10:04 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims plummet but miss forecasts for bigger drop

[WASHINGTON] Filings for US unemployment benefits fell last week by the most since February though missed forecasts...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly