South Korea fears for Covid-19 patients amid sickbed shortage

[SEOUL] South Korea's Covid-19 surge continued on Saturday, with a lack of hospital beds raising concerns in a country that has kept fatalities low despite a third wave of the disease.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 1,053 infections of the new coronavirus...
