You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea finance minister to focus on impact of minimum wage hikes

Tue, Jul 17, 2018 - 7:07 AM

[SEOUL] South Korea's finance minister on Tuesday said he will focus on assessing the impact of recent steep minimum wage hikes on the job market and prepare measures to fund small businesses under financial strain.

"Inevitably we will focus on the impact from minimum wage (hikes) in economic policymaking in the second half," Kim Dong Yeon said at a government and party meeting in Seoul.

Mr Kim said the government will prepare ways to subsidise low-income earners and small businesses to offset worries of looming job losses following the hikes.

On Saturday, the government-mandated Minimum Wage Commission said next year the minimum wage will increase another 10.9 per cent to 8,350 won (S$10.10) an hour, after a 16 per cent increase for 2018.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

'Shameful': US lawmakers blast Trump over Putin summit

US launches five WTO challenges to retaliatory tariffs

Britain's May wins parliament vote after bowing to Brexit pressure

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

STB, Alipay in campaign to woo more China tourists to Singapore

Editor's Choice

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_YOSUMMER17A_3502308.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

Two freehold central sites up for en bloc

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
4 Cluster near Boon Keng going for S$133.66m
5 China June property investment growth slows to 6-month low
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180717_ANGSGXREGCO17_3502306.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

SGX takes carrot and stick approach to set good corporate behaviour

Jul 17, 2018
Real Estate

After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months

BT_20180717_VMCHINA17_3502349.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Government & Economy

China posts slower Q2 growth amid trade tensions

BT_20180717_GCRAFFLES17_3502394.jpg
Jul 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical Group unit enters integrated shield market

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening