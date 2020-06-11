You are here

South Korea June 1-10 exports soar 20.2%, imports up 8.5%

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 8:16 AM

South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June soared 20.2 per cent from the same period a year earlier, raising hopes for a rebound in shipments for the trade-reliant economy and a pick up in weak global demand.
[SEOUL] South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June soared 20.2 per cent from the same period a year earlier, raising hopes for a rebound in shipments for the trade-reliant economy and a pick up in weak global demand.

Imports jumped 8.5 per cent, the Korea Customs Service data showed on Thursday.

Overseas sales of semiconductors, the nation's top selling item, soared 22.6 per cent in the first 10 days of June, while exports of mobile devices surged 35.8 per cent on-year.

