South Korea medical groups urge stricter Covid steps as third wave continues

Sat, Nov 21, 2020 - 10:36 AM

nz_skor_211158.jpg
South Korea's third wave of Covid-19 continued on Saturday after medical groups called for stricter social-distancing curbs and the government warned of tougher measures if infections are not quickly contained.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea's third wave of Covid-19 continued on Saturday after medical groups called for stricter social-distancing curbs and the government warned of tougher measures if infections are not quickly contained.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 386 new daily...

