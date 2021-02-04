 South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules, Government & Economy - THE BUSINESS TIMES

You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea PM orders revamp of Covid-19 social distancing rules

Thu, Feb 04, 2021 - 11:54 AM

nz_myeongdong_040287.jpg
South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a bid to win greater public support for efforts to stop local transmission of the new coronavirus.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye Kyun on Thursday ordered a revamp of social distancing guidelines in a bid to win greater public support for efforts to stop local transmission of the new coronavirus.

The country's five-tier social distancing system has faced a public...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

Facebook disrupted in Myanmar as UN chief warns coup must fail

Australia's exporters weather China squall, find new harbours

IMF to roll out new method to judge debt sustainability

Global vaccine trust rising, but France, Japan, others sceptical

Many UK companies report trade hassles from Brexit shift: HSBC

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 4, 2021 11:57 AM
Stocks

Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC

[BENGALURU] Online brokerage app Robinhood, which is at the centre of a Reddit-fueled rally in a handful of stocks...

Feb 4, 2021 11:43 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan opens 'milestone' trade office in Guyana

[TAIPEI] Taiwan has set up a trade office in Guyana, officials announced on Thursday, a step the United States...

Feb 4, 2021 11:38 AM
Real Estate

HDB launches 3,740 BTO flats, including country's first assisted-living housing for seniors

[SINGAPORE] A total of 3,740 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats, including Singapore's first assisted-living public housing...

Feb 4, 2021 11:35 AM
Stocks

Asia: Market rally stalls but vaccine, stimulus hope lend support

[HONG KONG] Asian markets slipped on Thursday as investors took a breather after a broad three-day rally, though...

Feb 4, 2021 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Facebook disrupted in Myanmar as UN chief warns coup must fail

[YANGON] Facebook services in Myanmar were disrupted on Thursday, days after the army seized power, as UN chief...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Top California court rejects bid to stop gig worker law

DBS boosts sustainable finance target to S$50b by 2024

Australia: Shares fall as miners, health stocks weigh

Singapore shares eke out slight gains at Thursday's open; STI up 0.1%

Malaysia: Shares open flat on Thursday

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for