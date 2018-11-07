You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea pushes back at Japan in forced labour row

Wed, Nov 07, 2018 - 11:03 AM

JAPAN-SKOREA-DIPLOMACY-COURT-STEEL-090804.jpg
Japan should avoid aggravating historical tensions in a diplomatic row over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War II, South Korea's foreign ministry has warned.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] Japan should avoid aggravating historical tensions in a diplomatic row over South Koreans forced to work for Japanese firms during World War II, South Korea's foreign ministry has warned.

South Korea's top court ruled last month that Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp must compensate four South Koreans for their forced labour during the war, which Japan has denounced as "unthinkable".

The binding court verdict is straining relations between the neighbours and could affect their bilateral efforts to rein in North Korea's nuclear programme, analysts say.

Japan and South Korea share a bitter history that includes Japan's 1910-45 colonisation of the Korean peninsula and the use of comfort women, Japan's euphemism for girls and women, many of them Korean, forced to work in its wartime brothels.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono said in a Bloomberg interview on Sunday that "it would be difficult for any country to do anything with the South Korean government" if a court can reverse Seoul's agreements made under international law.

Mr Kono's remarks threatened to add fuel to the controversy, South Korea's foreign ministry said late on Tuesday.

"South Korea is very concerned that Japan's leaders in positions of responsibility are disregarding the root cause of the issue... and continue to make comments that rouse our public's emotions," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Japanese government must be clearly aware that excessive political emphasis on the present case will be of no help to the future-oriented relationship between South Korea and Japan," the ministry added.

The row was triggered by a Supreme Court ruling that Nippon Steel pay 100 million won (S$122,400) to each of the four steel workers who sought compensation and unpaid wages, saying that their rights to reparation was not terminated by a 1965 treaty.

On Tuesday, Mr Kono repeated Japan's stance that the issue had been resolved "completely and finally" by the 1965 agreement, and that it was up to the South Korean side to respond to the matter of any further compensation.

South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong said on Tuesday that "if the Japanese government keeps on giving an unyielding response, our government cannot refrain from responding in kind."

A South Korean appeals court is set to rule on a similar case of compensation claims against Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in December.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mueller readies next steps for Trump probe with uncertainty at DOJ

Theresa May invites ministers to read nearly-there Brexit text

Saudi Arabia signs pact to build warships with Spain's Navantia

With Trump shackled at home, Europeans fear more disruption abroad

Trade rows, ageing workers shade German economy: 'wise men'

Lilly Centre for Clinical Pharmacology opens research facility, signs MOU

Editor's Choice

20171218_1513600128234_4583660150679517_4_zd2l_zuann.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX less strict than peers, but compliance is weighing on firms

BT_20181107_PGRTT5_3609752.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms

BT_20181107_LLROSEMARY_3609783.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Technology

Infusing science with fun

Most Read

1 Boeing close to issuing safety warning on 737 Max
2 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
3 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
4 Rajah & Tann Asia's legaltech unit to counter competition from leading accounting firms
5 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances

Must Read

Nancy Pelosi.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

In blow to Trump, Democrats seize US House control; Republicans retain Senate

doc72ntwc8zj1z1ovusn9e_doc72ex62j5j3r14jt5tkn8.jpg
Nov 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore English newspaper readership stable as digital growth offsets print declines: Nielsen

Nov 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

ONE Championship to invest up to US$50m in e-sports with partners including Razer, Singtel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening