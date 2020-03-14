You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086: KCDC

Sat, Mar 14, 2020 - 9:43 AM

WH_southkorea_140320.jpg
South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Saturday for the second day is a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea reported more recoveries from the coronavirus than new infections on Saturday for the second day in a row, as a downward trend in daily cases raised hopes that Asia's biggest epidemic outside China may be slowing.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) recorded 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday compared with 110 a day earlier, taking the national tally to 8,086. In contrast, 204 patients were released from hospitals where they had been isolated for treatment.

For the second day in a row the daily number of recovered people exceeded that of new confirmed cases since South Korea's first patient was confirmed on January 20.

With the latest figures, South Korea has continued to see a steady drop in the number of new cases, raising hopes that the outbreak may be slowing in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Officials, however, urged to stay vigilant as the emergence of clusters of infection in the capital Seoul and metropolitan areas continues.

SEE ALSO

Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus infections; new Hubei cases continue to drop

"It's the weekend, and we understand that you feel frustrated, but please stay at home and avoid contacting with other people as much as possible," a health ministry official told a briefing.

Of the latest 107 cases, 62 were from the hard-hit south-eastern city of Daegu where a fringe Christian church at the centre of the epidemic is located, while 15 and 13 were in Gyeonggi and Seoul, respectively. Daegu and Gyeongbuk province have seen a drop in new case numbers.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus infections; new Hubei cases continue to drop

Duterte tests negative for virus, bans concerts and movies

Hong Kong "Umbrella" movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regret'

US should "think twice" before returning 1MDB funds to Malaysia, says ex-PM Mahathir

Canadian Parliament rushes through ratification of USMCA trade pact

US FDA approves Thermo Fischer's coronavirus test: official

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 14, 2020 11:27 AM
Government & Economy

Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus infections; new Hubei cases continue to drop

[BEIJING] Mainland China had 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday, the country's National Health Commission...

Mar 14, 2020 11:20 AM
Government & Economy

Duterte tests negative for virus, bans concerts and movies

[MANILA] Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who tested negative for the coronavirus, is banning movie screenings...

Mar 14, 2020 11:07 AM
Energy & Commodities

Worker at California's largest oil refinery tests positive for coronavirus

[HOUSTON] An employee at California's largest oil refinery tested positive for the coronavirus and, along with a few...

Mar 14, 2020 10:55 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong "Umbrella" movement leader freed from prison, says 'no regret'

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong democracy activist Chan Kin-man walked free from prison on Saturday saying he had no regrets...

Mar 14, 2020 10:42 AM
Government & Economy

US should "think twice" before returning 1MDB funds to Malaysia, says ex-PM Mahathir

[KUALA LUMPUR] The United States should "think twice" before giving Malaysia back the money recovered from an anti-...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.