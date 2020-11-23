You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea reports 271 new Covid-19 cases as tighter curbs to take effect

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 12:28 PM

rk_skoreacovid_231120.jpg
South Korea reported another daily rise of over 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before tighter social distancing rules aimed at blunting a third wave of infections take effect.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea reported another daily rise of over 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before tighter social distancing rules aimed at blunting a third wave of infections take effect.

The daily tally of 271 new cases fell from 330 reported on Sunday after hovering above 300...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong plead guilty at protest trial

SingPass authentication required in order to redeem SingapoRediscovers Vouchers: STB

MAS to fund banks with up to 25b yuan to back offshore renminbi market

Germany braces for extension of lockdown until Dec 20

More business travel on the cards: Chan Chun Sing

Enterprise Singapore upgrades 2020 forecast for trade, non-oil domestic exports

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 01:01 PM
Companies & Markets

Singaporeans' financial health under strain from Covid-19, with a third facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

COVID-19 has put a strain on Singaporeans' financial health, impacting their ability to pay their housing loans and...

Nov 23, 2020 12:59 PM
Real Estate

New Bridge Road shophouse, home to Song Fa Bak Kut Teh, up for sale

SHOPHOUSES on New Bridge Road are up for a change in hands, with at least three units being put up for sale this...

Nov 23, 2020 12:56 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong plead guilty at protest trial

[HONG KONG] Prominent Hong Kong dissident Joshua Wong and two other leading activists pleaded guilty on Monday at...

Nov 23, 2020 12:05 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold edges up on softer US dollar, Fed stimulus bets

[BENGALURU] Gold edged higher on Monday, as a softer US dollar and hopes of further US monetary stimulus offset...

Nov 23, 2020 11:58 AM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit not convening EGM requisitioned by fund managers

THE manager of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) said it will not be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Ascendas Reit, Keppel, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, OCBC, SPH

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Crossing the PMET divide: Can every job be a good job?

Singapore GDP forecast to contract 6-6.5% for 2020; rebound expected next year: MTI

Last-minute pause in air travel bubble will inspire trust and confidence

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for