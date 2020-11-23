South Korea reports 271 new Covid-19 cases as tighter curbs to take effect

Get our introductory offer at only
[SEOUL] South Korea reported another daily rise of over 200 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day before tighter social distancing rules aimed at blunting a third wave of infections take effect.
The daily tally of 271 new cases fell from 330 reported on Sunday after hovering above 300...
