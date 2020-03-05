You are here

South Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, less than previous day

Thu, Mar 05, 2020

South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day, taking total infections to 5,766.
The Korea Centres for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the virus were reported, bringing the total to 35.

Officials said hospitals in the hardest hit areas were still struggling to accommodate the new patients.

The US military command in South Korea also reported two new cases, for a total of six cases in soldiers, employees or people related to the roughly 28,500 troops stationed in the country.

