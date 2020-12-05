You are here

South Korea reports 583 coronavirus cases, off nine-month high

Sat, Dec 05, 2020 - 10:31 AM

South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from the previous day's 629, which was the highest since a first wave peaked in February and early March.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from the previous day's 629, which was the highest since a first wave peaked in February and early March.

Cases have been found largely in the capital Seoul and surrounding regions, where over half of the...

