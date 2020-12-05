South Korea reports 583 coronavirus cases, off nine-month high

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[SEOUL] South Korea reported 583 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, down from the previous day's 629, which was the highest since a first wave peaked in February and early March.
Cases have been found largely in the capital Seoul and surrounding regions, where over half of the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes