You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea reports record daily coronavirus deaths, raids

Mon, Dec 21, 2020 - 11:06 AM

af_seoul_211220.jpg
South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea recorded its highest daily death toll from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Monday, as a surge in infections strains the health system and prompted police raids on venues suspected of violating social distancing rules.

As of midnight Sunday, there were 24...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

China's stunning export comeback has factories scrambling for workers

Japan's record US$1t budget highlights Covid-19 challenge to growth, debt

US Congress reaches deal on Covid-19 aid package

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

UK government says to hold crisis meeting on Monday over virus travel bans

US lawmakers near a vote on virus relief plan

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 21, 2020 11:17 AM
Government & Economy

China's stunning export comeback has factories scrambling for workers

[BEIJING] China's manufacturing recovery, fuelled in part by demand from Covid-constrained consumers abroad, has...

Dec 21, 2020 10:56 AM
Life & Culture

Lights! Models! Garbage! Taiwan designer turns waste into fashion

[TAIPEI] Inspiration for high fashion can come from strange places. For one Taiwanese designer, it's upcycling old...

Dec 21, 2020 10:46 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's record US$1t budget highlights Covid-19 challenge to growth, debt

[TOKYO] Japan's cabinet approved on Monday a record US$1.03 trillion budget draft for the next fiscal year starting...

Dec 21, 2020 10:13 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil prices fall amid worries over new coronavirus strain

[TOKYO] Oil prices slid in early trade on Monday as a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom...

Dec 21, 2020 10:04 AM
Transport

Lockheed Martin inks US$4.4b deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne

[BENGALURU] Lockheed Martin Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to buy US rocket engine manufacturer Aerojet...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: SIA, Olam, StarHub, ComfortDelGro, Tianjin Zhong Xin, Metro

Malaysia faces revenue crunch as spending mounts on virus woes

Reports of martial-law talk in Trump meeting draw outrage

JustCo eyes global growth and an IPO

Singapore shares open lower on Monday; STI down 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for