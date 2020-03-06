You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea summons Japan envoy over travel curbs in coronavirus row

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 6:06 PM

file79l1reghvcwpkmebban.jpg
Passengers check in at a Japanese airline desk at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul on March 6, 2020. South Korea summoned Japan's envoy on Friday to protest against its neighbour's decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea summoned Japan's envoy on Friday to protest against its neighbour's decision to quarantine South Korean visitors for two weeks, and threatened reprisals, as the bid to rein in a coronavirus ignited a new row, following a trade spat last year.

Japan is among almost 100 nations to impose curbs on travellers from South Korea, which has suffered 42 deaths and 6,593 infections in the biggest outbreak outside China, where the virus emerged late last year.

It has barred entry to visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea, and ordered two weeks in quarantine for others.

"If the Japanese government does not withdraw their decision...we cannot help but devise necessary countermeasures, including reciprocal measures," Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told Japanese ambassador Koji Tomita.

She condemned Japan's decision to impose the quarantine without sufficient consultation or prior notice, despite Seoul's efforts to persuade it against travel restrictions.

SEE ALSO

South Korea: Stocks slump on rising virus cases

"We express deep regret towards the unjust measures taken by the Japanese government," Ms Kang added.

Speaking through a translator, Mr Tomita responded that Ms Kang should be well aware of the worsening situation.

"The next two weeks are a critical time period that will determine whether or not we can put an end to Covid-19," he said, referring to the illness caused by the virus, which first emerged in China late last year.

Seoul has earlier protested to the envoys of Southeast Asian neighbours Singapore and Vietnam over similar curbs.

Tokyo faced "mistrust from the international community due to its opaque, passive" response to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Security Council (NSC) said after a meeting at the presidential Blue House earlier in the day.

"We will explore necessary countermeasures based on principles of reciprocity," it said in a statement.

Japan's chief government spokesman defended the travel restrictions, which also apply to visitors from China.

"The decision was the result of a comprehensive review of the information available about the situation in other countries and the effects of other measures," said Yoshihide Suga.

"I think the timing is appropriate."

REUTERS

Government & Economy

German factories saw signs of recovery before virus hit

Coronavirus crisis threatens to silence Japan's tourist boom

Seoul vows 'reciprocal' countermeasures to Tokyo’s Covid-19 travel curbs

Malaysia anti-graft chief who investigated 1MDB quits

South Korea condemns 'irrational' Japan virus quarantine

Indonesia's forex reserves drop to US$130.4b at end-Feb

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 05:23 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close lower on Friday

MALAYSIA share prices closed lower on Friday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 7.93...

Mar 6, 2020 05:19 PM
Companies & Markets

UOB Kay Hian adds SPH, PropNex to March alpha picks

UOB Kay Hian has added Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and PropNex to its alpha picks for the month of March. It also...

Mar 6, 2020 05:09 PM
SME

Covid-19: SBF, ASME selling thermometers at cost to businesses

BUSINESSES that have been unable to procure thermometers for workplace screenings can obtain up to two thermometers...

Mar 6, 2020 05:06 PM
Companies & Markets

Sias proposes Hyflux PnP town hall, S$1.5m in escrow for adviser fees

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has invited Hyflux to organise a town hall with retail...

Mar 6, 2020 04:38 PM
Energy & Commodities

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

SP Group's board of directors will take a pay cut while its senior management will trim their bonuses this year in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.