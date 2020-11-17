You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea to tighten social distancing, warns of new Covid-19 crisis

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 10:32 AM

nz_korea_171167.jpg
South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, officials said on Tuesday, warning of an even bigger crisis if anti-Covid-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] South Korea will impose stricter social distancing rules for the greater Seoul area a month after easing them, officials said on Tuesday, warning of an even bigger crisis if anti-Covid-19 efforts fail to dampen a spike in new cases.

Starting Tuesday midnight, tighter curbs will...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Government & Economy

UK's Labour readmits Corbyn after brief suspension

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

Singapore chips demand may last despite shock October export dip

Safer to freeze some sectors than open too early, says PM

US under Biden 'could have more constructive ties with China'

Ministers flag need for Apec members to keep supply chains open, work to reopen borders safely

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 07:04 AM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Boerse snaps up investor adviser ISS

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] German stock market operator Deutsche Boerse said Tuesday it had bought around 80 per cent of US...

Nov 18, 2020 07:01 AM
Transport

Nasa-Boeing procurement bid under investigation: report

[WASHINGTON] Nasa's inspector general and the US justice department have launched investigations into allegations...

Nov 18, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Labour readmits Corbyn after brief suspension

[LONDON] Britain's main opposition Labour party reinstated former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday, just weeks after...

Nov 18, 2020 06:54 AM
Technology

Solomon Islands 'planning Facebook ban'

[HONIARA] The Solomon Islands is reportedly planning to ban Facebook after receiving harsh criticism on the social...

Nov 18, 2020 06:50 AM
Transport

UK to ban petrol, diesel cars from 2030 in green 'revolution'

[LONDON] Britain will ban petrol and diesel vehicle sales from 2030 as part of a 10-point plan for a "green...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS joins the fray as more Singapore banks make flexi-work permanent post Covid-19

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

ST Engineering to reorganise into Commercial and Defence & Public Security clusters

Lum family, Ellipsiz to make mandatory offer for Lum Chang at S$0.38 per share

It's a good time to be 'the other' Alibaba

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for