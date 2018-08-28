You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korean chaebol overhaul runs into economic reality

Tue, Aug 28, 2018 - 11:56 AM

[HONG KONG] South Korea's chaebol overhaul is running into economic reality. The country's competition chief just unveiled new rules to rein in multi-layered conglomerates, in what will be the first rewrite of antitrust rules in nearly four decades. Slowing growth, however, has made the likes of Samsung even more important to the country's jobs plight. That means corporate governance reform probably will wind up weaker than originally anticipated.

The proposals come just over a year after President Moon Jae-in took office on promises to tame the country's powerful, family-run corporate empires known as chaebol. The head of Korea's Fair Trade Commission, Kim Sang-jo, is leading the charge. Nicknamed the "chaebol sniper", Mr Kim has publicly called out Samsung and Hyundai, the two largest, for their ownership structures and other control deficiencies. The third-generation scions of both companies exert clout by way of holdings in affiliates, a setup which tends to sideline minority shareholders.

Loosening the grip founding families have on their sprawling businesses is the aim. The new amendments include curbs on circular shareholdings, intra-conglomerate transactions and voting rights while also demanding greater disclosure.

Mr Moon will struggle to gain political support to enact some of the new ideas, though. For one thing, his party lacks the required three-fifths majority in the National Assembly. His approval rating also has fallen to 56 per cent, near its lowest level since taking office. North Korea's lack of progress giving up its nuclear weapons is one likely factor. A weakening economy is another: average job growth in the year to July plummeted to 122,000, down from 353,000 a year earlier. That is bruising for the self-proclaimed "jobs president".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

That means Mr Moon probably will have to soften his stance against the chaebol in return for help in boosting employment. Earlier this month, Samsung pledged to invest 130 trillion won (S$116 billion) in South Korea along with some hiring plans.

Shares of Samsung C&T, the de facto holding company, for example, are trading roughly 50 per cent below their net asset value, according to CLSA analyst Steve Chung. The historical average discount is 15 per cent. That suggests investors are recalibrating their expectations about just how tough Seoul will be on chaebol.

CONTEXT NEWS

South Korea's Fair Trade Commission said on Aug 26 that it is proposing the first major changes to the country's antitrust regulation in 38 years.

Among the proposed changes is a requirement that newly created holding companies must own at least 30 per cent in a listed subsidiary and at least 50 per cent in an unlisted unit, up from the current 20 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively. Other changes include caps on voting rights in stakes held by nonprofit charity foundations and enhanced disclosures on overseas affiliates, according to media reports.

The FTC is inviting public feedback and plans to submit the proposal to the National Assembly later in 2018, the Korea Herald reported.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Singapore corporate debt issuance rises 39% to S$259b in 2017

Gig economy throws wrench into China labour policy

North Korea still 'serious and imminent threat': Japan

Stubbornly strong Singapore dollar signals new inflation battle

South-east Asia, Africa can foster co-operation, integration amid rising global protectionism: Chan Chun Sing

Deposed Australia PM Turnbull set to quit parliament this week

Editor's Choice

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

BT_20180828_ABTENDER28_3544352-page-001.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Real Estate

Pasir Ris white site up for sale by public tender

Most Read

1 Malaysia bars foreigners from Forest City project that drew thousands of China buyers
2 Rajeev De Mello joins OCBC's Bank of Singapore as chief investment officer
3 Noble's largest shareholder, linked to family of founder, has sold US$10.5 million of senior notes: Board update
4 HDB to launch over 2,000 new waterfront flats in Punggol
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, GuocoLand, Falcon Energy, Chew's Group
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180828_AGNOBLE28_3544351.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Stocks

Noble shareholders back crucial rescue plan but challenges still abound

BP_SGX_280818_4.jpg
Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, Third500 to build emerging-growth pre-IPO, IPO market

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

BlackGold: Bribery allegations won't affect operations, financials

Aug 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Rex International up 20% on oil discovery

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening