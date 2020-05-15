South Korean coronavirus test maker Osang ready to ship 100m kits to US

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
[SEOUL] Osang Healthcare, the first South Korean maker of coronavirus test kits to win preliminary approval from the US Food & Drug Administration, is ready to ship kits that can test 100 million people in the United States, an executive said on Friday.
Fast-track approval, followed...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes