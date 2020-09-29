You are here

South Koreans urged to avoid a surge of coronavirus over harvest holiday

Tue, Sep 29, 2020

South Korea appealed on Tuesday for people to stick to social-distancing even as they prepared to celebrate a major holiday, with the novel coronavirus posing a once-in-a-century threat even though the number of new cases has been edging lower.
The Korea Disease Control and...

