You are here

Home > Government & Economy

South Korea's economic growth could fall in 2020s: think-tank

Thu, May 16, 2019 - 11:12 AM

BP_SK_160519_84.jpg
South Korea's slowing population growth and stalled productivity could reduce its annual average economic growth to 1.7 per cent during the next decade from 3.0 per cent seen so far this decade, the country's top government think-tank said on Thursday.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEOUL] South Korea's slowing population growth and stalled productivity could reduce its annual average economic growth to 1.7 per cent during the next decade from 3.0 per cent seen so far this decade, the country's top government think-tank said on Thursday.

If industry does succeed in improving productivity, annual economic growth could average 2.4 per cent in the 2020s, the Korean Development Institute (KDI) said.

Economic growth slowed to 2.7 per cent last year from 3.1 per cent in 2017 and the central bank sees it further slowing to 2.5 per cent this year, although the Bank of Korea's forecast is still above projections made by private-sector organisations.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Government & Economy

Australian leaders make last poll pitch, mourn former PM Hawke

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

China arrests Canadians detained amid Huawei spat: report

Japan weighing downgrade of economic view, raises doubts on sales tax hike

Malaysia's economic growth slows as exports, investments slide

Singapore urges US to accept China's rise, spare other nations

Editor's Choice

BT_20190516_YOCDL16ZHENGZHO_3783066.jpg
May 16, 2019
Real Estate

CDL latest to seize new opportunities in China

BP_Singtel_160519_2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel full-year profit hits 16-year low; CEO says too early to talk about 5G capex

BP_Neil McGregor_160519_6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries stands to benefit from US-China trade row: CEO

Most Read

1 Singtel not in position to speculate on capex for 5G in Singapore, says CEO
2 DBS' group head of technology and operations to retire
3 Two Singaporean teen golfers earn US trip
4 S$20m funding sought for honestbee; no update on strategy tweak
5 Sembcorp keen on Hyflux’s Tuaspring power plant, at the right price

Must Read

file74qumnhwhds1hckqsbv2.jpg
May 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA Q4 net profit drops 28% on weaker operating performance, higher costs

doc75dfvl4zgu0uqeum5va_doc6ubx6kwvspuk6w1g2o6.jpg
May 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Chua Kee Lock_160519_99.jpg
May 16, 2019
Garage

Temasek’s Vertex raises US$230m for fourth South-east Asia fund

BP_Citi_160519_88.jpg
May 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi to roll out consumer e-payments business in 20 markets including Asia by Q1 2020

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening